Beyoncé surprises Colin Kaepernick with award

(CNN) A surprise presenter proved to be a showstopper at the 2017 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards, generating as much chatter as Tuesday night's big winners.

Superstar Beyoncé turned up to give the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Introduced by "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, the singer said she felt "so good to be here on such a special night of appreciation."

She thanked Kaepernick for his "selfless heart," "conviction" and "personal sacrifice."

The football player became a lightning rod in 2016 when he began kneeling during the National Anthem before games to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

