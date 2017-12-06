CNN 10 - December 7, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

December 7, 2017

The U.S. government officially recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and we're bringing you some of the international reaction to the controversial announcement. We also feature an interview with a Pearl Harbor attack survivor, as America remembers the event that brought it into World War II. And we're serving up the curriculum for a college course in ice cream.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More