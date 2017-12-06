South Korea's Moon to visit China amid North Korea tensions

Story highlights Relations between Seoul and Beijing had been hurt by deployment of the THAAD missile system

China has reached out to both Koreas in recent weeks

(CNN) South Korean leader Moon Jae-in will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing next week, as the security situation on the Korean Peninsula continues to worsen.

The two presidents will discuss denuclearization and peace on the peninsula, Moon's spokesman Park Soo-hyun said Wednesday. This will be the third time Moon and Xi have met, with their last encounter at an Asian leaders' summit in Vietnam in November.

Beijing was strongly opposed to that deployment, set in motion by Moon's predecessor, impeached President Park Geun-hye. While Moon also voiced skepticism over the missile system before assuming power, analysts said ongoing North Korean missile testing made it difficult for him to roll back deployment.

China reacted to the roll-out with an unofficial embargo of South Korea, which hit the country's tourism industry and prompted Chinese consumers to boycott Korean brands.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they pose for a photo during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in Danang, Vietnam.