South Korea doubts North Korea's ability to launch nuclear ICBM

(CNN) South Korea believes there is "no concrete evidence" that North Korea has mastered the technology to deliver a nuclear warhead on an intercontinental ballistic missile, the country's foreign minister has told CNN.

Kang Kyung-wha told CNN's Christiane Amanpour in an exclusive interview taped Monday that while North Korea's weapons program had developed far faster than expected, Pyongyang had yet to demonstrate it had achieved some key technical capabilities that would show it could successfully fire a nuclear warhead.

"They haven't demonstrated their reentry capability," she said. "They haven't demonstrated their remote targeting, or the miniaturization that is required to do this."

Kang admitted that the North Koreans have developed their program at "a pace that's far faster than many of us have expected -- but they have not reached the final completion stage yet."

"North Korea will never be accepted as a nuclear power," she said, adding that only a "peaceful resolution" was acceptable.

