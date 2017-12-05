1 dead and hundreds evacuate in fast-moving Southern California fire

(CNN) Pushed by powerful Santa Ana winds, a Southern California fire spread quickly Monday night, forcing hundreds of evacuations in the dark.

#ThomasFire - confirmed 1 Fatality associated with this fire from a automobile accident. #VCFD @VCFD — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 5, 2017

More than 800 homes in the city of Santa Paula are under mandatory evacuation. And fire officials warned that the powerful winds are pushing east, which could turn the flames toward the cities of Ventura and Santa Paula.

Officials warned that they expected the fire to impact East Ventura by 1 a.m. (local time).

The brush fire, which is called the Thomas Fire, was first reported in Steckel Park, which is just north of Santa Paula. Within a few hours, the fire had jumped to at least 10,000 acres as it scorched through steep terrain.

