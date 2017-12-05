Texas police officer fatally shot in 'ambush'

Story highlights San Marcos officer was shot several times while serving an arrest warrant

He was rushed the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead

(CNN) Kenneth Copeland was not supposed to be working Monday. Now he's being memorialized as a hero.

The veteran officer with the San Marcos, Texas, police department was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday afternoon while trying to serve an arrest warrant.

He and other officers were serving the warrant in a subdivision about 2:23 p.m. when a suspect opened fire on them "much like in an ambush type of situation," said San Marcos Police Chief Chase Stapp at a news conference.

Copeland, 58, was wearing a bulletproof vest and was struck several times, Stapp said. He was rushed to Central Texas Medical Center. Copeland was pronounced dead at 3:50 p.m.

"I want to offer my thoughts, my condolences and my prayers for Officer Copeland's family, his wife and his four children, and his family within the walls of this police department," Stapp said.

