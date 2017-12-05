Breaking News

5 things for December 5: Travel ban, Moore, Manafort, Yemen, net neutrality

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:02 AM ET, Tue December 5, 2017

Trump's latest travel ban
(CNN)Need that first cup of coffee? Starbucks just opened up its largest store in the world. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Travel ban

The third time just may be the charm for President Trump's travel ban. The Supreme Court will allow this latest version of the ban to take effect while the legal fight over it winds through the lower courts. This ban places restrictions on foreign nationals from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Somalia and Yemen. It's the first time justices have allowed any edition of the ban to go forward in its entirety, and some observers see this as a sign the Supremes are more likely in the future to rule in its favor.

2. Roy Moore

    What a difference a month makes. For much of November, it seemed like Roy Moore's Senate campaign in Alabama was a sinking ship. Now it's December, and it's full steam ahead after President Trump endorsed him, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell softened his tone and the RNC is giving Moore money again.
    So, what made the GOP look beyond the sexual harassment and assault claims against Moore? Old-fashioned politics. Polls show a very tight race, and the GOP really can't afford to lose a single Senate seat if it wants to move its agenda forward. There is still at least one influential dissenting voice on the right, though. Mitt Romney tweeted that Moore's election would be a "stain on the GOP" and no victory was worth "losing our honor."
    3. Paul Manafort

    A bail agreement between Paul Manafort and special counsel Robert Mueller is in jeopardy. Mueller's team said Manafort was ghostwriting an op-ed piece with a Russian with ties to Russia's intelligence service. Mueller's office thinks Manafort, President Trump's ex-campaign chair, is trying to influence public opinion in his case, so it has asked the court to reconsider the $10 million bail agreement. Manafort, who has been under house arrest for weeks, faces 12 charges in Mueller's probe, including conspiracy. He has pleaded not guilty.
    4. Yemen

    Yemen's former President was killed by Houthi rebels as he tried to flee the capital. The death of Ali Abdullah Saleh means there's a very real prospect of further bloodshed in a conflict that's already killed thousands -- and has left 8.4 million Yemenis at risk of starvation. Just two days ago, Saleh said he was ending an alliance with the Iranian-backed Houthis and seeking a new relationship with the Saudi-led coalition that's been battling the rebels and maintaining a partial blockade. But for Saleh, that gamble turned out to be fatal. So, this proxy war in Yemen between Saudi Arabia and Iran will continue.
    5. Net neutrality

    The FCC is due to vote next week on a repeal of net neutrality rules, but Democrats want it delayed. They say there's evidence that more than a million comments submitted to the FCC on the issue were fake. And New York's attorney general says stolen IDs of Americans were used to make the fake comments. Dems want all this looked at before a vote. Rules now bar Internet providers from speeding up or slowing down traffic to and from specific sites and apps. Proposed rules would allow that as long as it's publicly disclosed.
    NUMBERS OF THE DAY

    2
    The number of proclamations President Trump signed to shrink Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in Utah. Conservation and environmental groups are suing.
    9
    The number of US media outlets labeled "foreign agents" by Russia. 

    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
    Madame President
    "House of Cards" will come back for one last, eight-episode season that will star Robin Wright and totally cut out Kevin Spacey.
    Crossover appeal
    PBS is looking for a replacement for Charlie Rose and it's found one, at least temporarily. CNN's "Amanpour" will air on PBS on an interim basis.
    Frozen out
    That "Frozen" short featuring Olaf that runs before "Coco" is being dumped. Probably because that "short" is a not-so-short 21 minutes long.
    The robots are coming
    Yes, they'll probably take all of our jobs, but at least they'll be helpful in the kitchen, where they can put their voice technology and 3D printers to good use.

    WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

    'Beneath the Skin'
    Cuts covered her son's body after he was shot dead by a police officer in Chicago, and Cynthia Lane wants answers. CNN's Rosa Flores investigates. Watch Episode 1 of "Beneath the Skin," a three-part CNN Digital series.
    AND FINALLY ...

    Ridin' the rails
    Yeah, Thomas the Tank Engine is a great kids' book character, but he's a pretty wicked stuntman, too. (Click to view.)