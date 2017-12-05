(CNN) Russia has vowed to staunchly "defend" the interests of its athletes as the International Olympic Committee weighs up whether to exclude the country from near year's Winter Olympics in South Korea over alleged state-sponsored doping.

The IOC's executive board, chaired by president Thomas Bach, will determine Tuesday if Russia is to face any penalties including a blanket ban from the Games in PyeongChang, which are less than nine weeks away.

During his regular daily call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia remains "committed to the ideals of the Olympism and to keep all contacts with the IOC and, through these contacts, and, through these contacts, resolve all problems."

Peskov added that Moscow would prefer to "remain silent right now until the IOC announces the decision."

