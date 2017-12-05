US official: High-level al Qaeda commander killed in Afghanistan

Story highlights Khatab was described by the US official as the second-most important leader of al Qaeda on the Indian Subcontinent

US forces on Friday also killed Mullah Shah Wahli, said to be the head of the so-called Taliban Red Unit

Washington (CNN) Afghan forces, with support from the US, targeted and killed one of the highest-level al Qaeda commanders inside Afghanistan since the 9/11 attacks, according to a US official. Omar bin Khatab, also known as Omar Mansoor, was targeted by Afghan forces Monday in Ghazni province and killed, according to a US official.

Khatab was described by the US official as the second-most important leader of al Qaeda on the Indian Subcontinent and the most senior leader killed in Afghanistan since late 2001. Mohammed Atef, a key deputy for Osama bin Laden, was killed in a US airstrike in Afghanistan in late 2001.

"This operation is a testament to the real growth the Afghan forces have achieved over the past year," said Gen. John Nicholson, the commander of US Forces in Afghanistan, in a statement. "It is also another example of the lethality of the undefeated Afghan Special Forces and the success of working side by side with our Afghan partners."

US forces on Friday also killed Mullah Shah Wahli, said to be the head of the so-called Taliban Red Unit. This is a group the US believes is responsible for repeated attacks on Afghan security forces.

"Mullah Shah Wali's death will disrupt the Taliban network, degrade their narcotics trafficking, and hinder their ability to conduct attacks against Afghan forces," Nicholson said. "USFOR-A and our Afghan partners will continue to aggressively target Taliban leaders to destroy their drug network, disrupt their communications, and deny them safe haven."

