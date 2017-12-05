White House defends Trump's Moore endorsement

Story highlights Trump lent his full backing to the Alabama Republican despite the sexual allegations Moore faces

"We need (Moore's) vote," Trump tweeted

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump put politics above allegations of sexual misconduct in his decision to endorse Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday.

"The President's position hasn't changed. He still finds those concerning," Sanders said of the allegations. "But as we've also said, the President feels that he would rather have a person that supports his agenda versus somebody who opposes his agenda every step of the way."

Sanders' explanation came a day after Trump officially lent his full backing to the Alabama Republican and echoed Trump's own explanation for his endorsement of Moore that came just a week before the special election is set to take place.

"We need (Moore's) vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more," Trump tweeted.

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

Moore has been accused of initiating sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl, sexually assaulting a 16-year-old and pursuing relationships with teenage girls, all when he was in his 30s. Moore has denied all the allegations.

