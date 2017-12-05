The top tweeted political account in 2017 was @realDonaldTrump and the top hashtag was #resist

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's Twitter handle appeared in more tweets than any other elected official in the US in 2017, according to data from the social network. The fact that many of the top political hashtags were related to Trump, like #resist and #MAGA, probably didn't hurt.

Here are the top 15 Twitter accounts for US elected officials that appeared most in tweets this year:

@RealDonaldTrump @VP @SpeakerRyan @BarackObama @TedLieu @SenJohnMcCain @SenWarren @SenateMajLdr @SenSanders @SenSchumer @NancyPelosi @RepAdamSchiff @MarcoRubio @MaxineWaters @TedCruz

And here are the top hashtags:

#Resist #MAGA #ImpeachTrump #TrumpTrain #WomensMarch #NotMyPresident #BlackLivesMatter #NoDAPL #TakeAKnee #BoycottNFL

Read More