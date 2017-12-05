Steve Bannon calls Sen. Jeff Flake a 'total embarrassment'

Story highlights Both Flake and Romney have voiced opposition to Moore

Moore has seemingly divided the Republican Party

Washington (CNN) Steve Bannon bashed establishment Republicans in a fiery speech Tuesday night while stumping for controversial Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama.

Bannon, speaking in Fairhope, Alabama, called out Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, for his $100 donation to Democratic candidate Doug Jones and criticized Mitt Romney for not serving in Vietnam.

Flake had tweeted about his donation to Jones' Senate bid earlier Tuesday, writing "Country over Party," and said he thought President Donald Trump was "wrong" in his endorsement of Moore.

Country over Party pic.twitter.com/JZMTaEYdxQ — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 5, 2017

In response to Flake's donation, Bannon, the former White House chief strategist, called Flake a "total embarrassment."

"Did he sign a check today, $100 to Jones? What'd he say? Put country ahead of party? Come on, brother -- if you're going to write a check, write a check," Bannon quipped. "Right? Don't give the man $100. Are you kidding me?"

