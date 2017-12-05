Bannon rallies Republicans for Roy Moore in Alabama

Washington (CNN) Steve Bannon urged what he called a crowd of "a bunch of deplorables" Tuesday to back Republican former judge Roy Moore in Alabama's Senate special election.

"You've seen what all the powers that be are talking about the last couple of weeks: Let the folks in Alabama decide for Alabama," Bannon said.

"They want to destroy Judge Moore. And you know why? They want to take your voice away," he said. "This is about you, 100%. This is about you -- they're taking your voice away."

Bannon headlined a Moore campaign rally Tuesday night -- one week from the December 12 special election to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' former seat -- in Fairhope, Alabama.

The rally took place southeast of Mobile in an area heavy with more affluent, moderate, business-focused Republicans -- the group that could swing the election between Moore and Democrat Doug Jones.

