Senators point fingers on DACA talks stalemate

Story highlights Lawmakers edge closer to a potential government shutdown on year-end spending

Cornyn called the efforts a "good faith" offer, which Durbin rejected

Washington (CNN) Senators traded accusations of negotiating in bad faith on immigration as Republicans on Tuesday put out their offer to protect young undocumented immigrants and it was immediately rejected as non-serious by Democrats.

The development made public the stalemate that had been playing out behind the scenes as lawmakers edge closer to a potential government shutdown on year-end spending -- which runs out Friday. Democrats have said they want a DACA solution by the end of the year.

A group of Republicans had been negotiating with Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin about resolving the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children and which President Donald Trump has decided to end.

Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley on Tuesday introduced a bill on behalf of himself and the other members of a Republican working group on the topic, including Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Georgia Sen. David Perdue.

The bill, the Security, Enforcement, and Compassion United in Reform Efforts, or SECURE Act, includes a wish list of conservative items, including mandatory worker verification, changes to asylum policies, limiting family-based migration border security and targeting sanctuary cities. Most of the proposals alone are considered nonstarters by Democrats.

