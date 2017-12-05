Story highlights Democratic leaders have called since last week for Rep. Rep. Ruben Kihuen to resign

A former staffer alleged in a BuzzFeed report that Kihuen inappropriately touched her

Washington (CNN) The chief of staff for Rep. Ruben Kihuen is searching for job opportunities for his staff following an allegation of sexual harassment against the Democratic congressman from Nevada, which has prompted calls for Kihuen's resignation.

Peter Koltak, Kihuen's chief of staff, sent an email to multiple offices on Capitol Hill with resumes for seven aides who work in Kihuen's Washington office. The email was obtained by CNN and verified with two offices that received it.

"I'm hoping to place them all here pretty quickly in other offices. If you have openings or you hear of any, I would appreciate your help making those connections. I'm happy to talk with anyone at any time about each person. I would highly recommend any of them," he wrote.

CNN has reached out to Koltak for comment and he has not yet responded to request for comment.

The email sheds light on the impact that such controversies have on staffers and fueled speculation that Kihuen may be thinking about stepping down. Multiple House Democratic sources, however, say they are unaware of any pending resignation by Kihuen.

