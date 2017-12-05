Pentagon: US committed to Syria until ISIS areas stabilized

Story highlights The Pentagon says the mission in Syria will continue

But the US is adjusting its support to the Syrian Democratic Forces

(CNN) Despite recent ISIS setbacks, the Pentagon said Tuesday that the US military mission in Syria would continue until areas reclaimed from ISIS are stabilized, adding that US troops would only withdraw when "conditions" on the ground allowed.

"While the nature of US support to partner forces will adjust as the coalition shifts from from major urban combat operations to stabilization tasks, US support will not end until the enduring defeat of ISIS and will be determined by conditions on the ground," Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said in a written statement Tuesday outlining the US strategy in Syria going forward.

The US military said it would also continue to support its local allies, the Syrian Democratic Forces, as they move to stabilize eastern Syria following a series of military victories over ISIS.

Military officials have long said that despite several high-profile ISIS defeats, military operations against the terror group would continue for some time.

The US-led anti-ISIS military coalition announced Monday that coalition warplanes had conducted 28 airstrikes against ISIS targets near Abu Kamal, Syria, since Friday, striking ISIS tactical units, vehicles and heavy weapons.

