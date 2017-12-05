Mueller attorney praised Yates as DOJ official, email shows

Washington (CNN) A lawyer on the special counsel team investigating Russian interference in the 2016 US election lavished praise on Sally Yates after her decision in January to defy President Donald Trump and not enforce his travel ban executive order, according to government emails published Tuesday by the conservative activist group Judicial Watch.

"I am so proud," Andrew Weissman, then a top prosecutor in the Justice Department's criminal division, wrote to then-acting Attorney General Yates after the move. "And in awe. Thank you so much. All my deepest respects."

Earlier in the day, Yates had sent a letter to DOJ lawyers instructing them not to make legal arguments in defense of the executive order on immigration and refugees. She was fired soon after by Trump.

Weissman in June joined special counsel Robert Mueller's office, which is investigating Russian election meddling and possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russians. The New York Times has described him as a top lieutenant to Mueller in the investigation.

Several other DOJ employees, including a national security division official and three then-US attorneys, also applauded Yates in emails sent to her after the decision. One longtime department lawyer went on to blast the Trump administration for "such contempt for democratic values and the rule of law."

