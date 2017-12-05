Obama had three of the most retweeted tweets of 2017. Trump didn't make the top 10.

Washington (CNN) The most retweeted tweets of 2017 feature a lot of politics, some calls to help hurricane victims in Houston, and one infamous tweet about chicken nuggets. Former President Barack Obama has the most tweets among the top 10 most RTed, with three, while none of President Donald Trump's tweets made the cut.

Here are the top 10 most retweeted tweets in the world in 2017:

No. 1: Carter needs his nuggs

In April, Nevada high school student Carter Wilkerson tweeted the Wendy's account asking how many RTs he'd need to get a year's supply of free chicken nuggets. They said 18 million. So far he's gotten 3.6 million, but they gave him the nuggets anyway.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

No. 2: Obama's response to Charlottesville