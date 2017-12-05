Obama had three of the most retweeted tweets of 2017. Trump didn't make the top 10.

Washington (CNN)The most retweeted tweets of 2017 feature a lot of politics, some calls to help hurricane victims in Houston, and one infamous tweet about chicken nuggets. Former President Barack Obama has the most tweets among the top 10 most RTed, with three, while none of President Donald Trump's tweets made the cut.
Here are the top 10 most retweeted tweets in the world in 2017:
No. 1: Carter needs his nuggs
In April, Nevada high school student Carter Wilkerson tweeted the Wendy's account asking how many RTs he'd need to get a year's supply of free chicken nuggets. They said 18 million. So far he's gotten 3.6 million, but they gave him the nuggets anyway.
No. 2: Obama's response to Charlottesville
Obama's tweet quoting Nelson Mandela after the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left counter-protester Heather Heyer dead was retweeted more than 1.7 million times. The tweet is also the most liked tweet in Twitter history. It was sent from his personal @BarackObama account.
No. 3: Penn State's Houston hurricane relief
The Pennsylvania State University Interfraternity Council pledged 15 cents for every RT for hurricane relief in Houston. They capped their donations at $10,000 according to the Daily Collegian. It has received more than 1.1 million retweets.
No. 4: Ariana Grande's tweet following the Manchester attack
Ariana Grande tweeted that she was "broken" the night that 22 were killed in an attack at her concert in Manchester, England. Her tweet received 1.1 million RTs.
No. 5: Obama's thank you
Obama's second tweet on the list is from January, thanking supporters following his farewell address. It has received more than 869,000 RTs and was sent from the official @POTUS account, which is now archived under the @POTUS44 handle after Trump took office and was given the account.
No. 6: Linkin Park's tribute to Chester Bennington
Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington committed suicide in July, and the band posted a photo that day of him performing in concert that received more than 787,000 RTs.
No. 7: LeBron James calls Trump "u bum"
The Cleveland Cavaliers star subtweeted Trump in September after Trump rescinded Steph Curry's invitation to the White House. The only problem was Curry had already said he wouldn't visit the White House as part of the Golden State Warriors' traditional visit to honor their NBA championship win. James called Trump a "bum." His received more than 660,000 RTs.
No. 8: Obama's goodbye
Obama's third tweet on the list was one of his last as president. Hours before Trump took office, Obama tweeted that serving as president was "the honor of my life." It received more than 630,000 retweets. After posting this tweet, he tweeted just three more times before leaving office.
No. 9: Detroit Lions' Sam Martin pledges donated dog food for Houston
Another tweet asking for RTs to help with hurricane relief in Houston, the Lions' Sam Houston donated $10,000 and promoted a drive to collect toiletries and other essentials from Michigan to Texas. His tweet was RTed more than 623,000 times.
No. 10: The suicide hotline
This year the phone number for the suicide hotline was turned into a hit song by Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid, and it was also featured in the tenth most RTed tweet of the year, from user @sethjoseph, whose tweet was retweeted more than 604,000 times.
As for Trump's most retweeted tweet of the year, it was his July tweet of a 28-second video of him wrestling a man with a CNN logo superimposed on his head. It was tweeted from his personal account, retweeted from the @POTUS account and has received more than 363,000 retweets.