Obama had three of the most retweeted tweets of 2017. Trump didn't make the top 10.

Washington (CNN) The most retweeted tweets of 2017 feature a lot of politics, some calls to help hurricane victims in Houston, and one infamous tweet about chicken nuggets. Former President Barack Obama has the most tweets among the top 10 most RTed, with three, while none of President Donald Trump's tweets made the cut.

Here are the top 10 most retweeted tweets in the world in 2017:

No. 1: Carter needs his nuggs

In April, Nevada high school student Carter Wilkerson tweeted the Wendy's account asking how many RTs he'd need to get a year's supply of free chicken nuggets. They said 18 million. So far he's gotten 3.6 million, but they gave him the nuggets anyway.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3

No. 2: Obama's response to Charlottesville

Obama's tweet quoting Nelson Mandela after the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left counter-protester Heather Heyer dead was retweeted more than 1.7 million times. The tweet is also the most liked tweet in Twitter history . It was sent from his personal @BarackObama account.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

No. 3: Penn State's Houston hurricane relief

The Pennsylvania State University Interfraternity Council pledged 15 cents for every RT for hurricane relief in Houston. They capped their donations at $10,000 according to the Daily Collegian . It has received more than 1.1 million retweets.

With the current devastation in Houston, we are pledging $0.15 for every RT this gets! Please forward this along to help out those in need! pic.twitter.com/lodyOBE0eG — Penn State IFC (@PennStateIFC) August 30, 2017

No. 4: Ariana Grande's tweet following the Manchester attack

Ariana Grande tweeted that she was "broken" the night that 22 were killed in an attack at her concert in Manchester, England. Her tweet received 1.1 million RTs.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

No. 5: Obama's thank you

Obama's second tweet on the list is from January, thanking supporters following his farewell address. It has received more than 869,000 RTs and was sent from the official @POTUS account, which is now archived under the @POTUS44 handle after Trump took office and was given the account.

Thank you for everything. My last ask is the same as my first. I'm asking you to believe—not in my ability to create change, but in yours. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 11, 2017

No. 6: Linkin Park's tribute to Chester Bennington

Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington committed suicide in July, and the band posted a photo that day of him performing in concert that received more than 787,000 RTs.

No. 7: LeBron James calls Trump "u bum"

The Cleveland Cavaliers star subtweeted Trump in September after Trump rescinded Steph Curry's invitation to the White House. The only problem was Curry had already said he wouldn't visit the White House as part of the Golden State Warriors' traditional visit to honor their NBA championship win. James called Trump a "bum." His received more than 660,000 RTs.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

No. 8: Obama's goodbye

Obama's third tweet on the list was one of his last as president. Hours before Trump took office, Obama tweeted that serving as president was "the honor of my life." It received more than 630,000 retweets. After posting this tweet, he tweeted just three more times before leaving office.

It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man. — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 20, 2017

No. 9: Detroit Lions' Sam Martin pledges donated dog food for Houston

Another tweet asking for RTs to help with hurricane relief in Houston, the Lions' Sam Houston donated $10,000 and promoted a drive to collect toiletries and other essentials from Michigan to Texas. His tweet was RTed more than 623,000 times.

Leo and I are donating 6 lbs of dog food to Houston for every retweet this gets!!!! RT RT RT RT!! pic.twitter.com/bcTT905knP — Sam (@SamMartin_6) August 31, 2017

No. 10: The suicide hotline

This year the phone number for the suicide hotline was turned into a hit song by Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid, and it was also featured in the tenth most RTed tweet of the year, from user @sethjoseph, whose tweet was retweeted more than 604,000 times.

suicide hotline 1-800-273-8255



1 person ends their life every 40 seconds



will u take the time to retweet this & possibly save one of them? — seth joesph (@sethjoesph) August 28, 2017

As for Trump's most retweeted tweet of the year, it was his July tweet of a 28-second video of him wrestling a man with a CNN logo superimposed on his head. It was tweeted from his personal account, retweeted from the @POTUS account and has received more than 363,000 retweets.