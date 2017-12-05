Melania Trump and Karen Pence to visit Texas storm victims

Story highlights They will land in Corpus Christi, Texas, to see first responders

Washington (CNN) On Wednesday morning, first lady Melania Trump will make a return visit to Texas, accompanied by second lady Karen Pence, according to the White House.

Landing in Corpus Christi, Trump and Pence are scheduled to get an update on recovery efforts in the region, which in August was devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

"While I am heartened by the strength and resilience of those impacted by the storms, I will continue doing all that I can to lend a voice and shine a spotlight on those who need assistance to rebuild and start new family traditions," Trump said in a statement about her trip.

Trump and Pence plan to spend time with first responders who helped the region during the storm before traveling to nearby Rockport to spend time with a family whose home was nearly destroyed by Harvey.

A White House official told CNN that the family Trump and Pence will visit has four children and is preparing for a holiday season spent in a new Manufactured Housing Unit, provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, set up in their front yard. The father, a carpenter, intends to rebuild the family home himself, adds the source.

