Washington (CNN) The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has no plans to back Alabama Republican Roy Moore after President Donald Trump endorsed him and the Republican National Committee decided to jump back into the race.

"We are following the NRSC's lead in Alabama," SLF spokesman Chris Pack said in a statement to CNN. An official at the National Republican Senatorial Committee previously told CNN on Monday that it would not re-engage in the race.

The decision by SLF stands in contrast to the President, who stressed in a tweet this week that Republicans "need (Moore's) vote" on a host of key policy issues that could come before Congress.

Meanwhile, McConnell has stopped short of backing Moore, saying Sunday on ABC's "This Week" that he will "let the people of Alabama make the call." Those remarks were noticeably toned down from a few weeks ago, when McConnell urged Moore to step aside.

That shift reflects "an acknowledgment that despite our best efforts, Moore will be on the ballot," said one source familiar with McConnell's thinking. However, that new political reality has not persuaded McConnell to direct his allies to actively support Moore.

