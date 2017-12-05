LaVar Ball says feud with President Trump didn't affect business: 'We good'

(CNN) Two weeks after a much talked-about appearance on CNN to explain his feud with President Donald Trump, basketball father and businessman LaVar Ball joined "New Day" anchor Chris Cuomo again to discuss the aftermath of that feud and his attempt to patch things up with a gift.

"Did you learn anything since then about what the President did to help get your son out of trouble?" Cuomo asked.

"I haven't learned anything," Ball responded.

JUST WATCHED LaVar Ball on pulling son from UCLA Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH LaVar Ball on pulling son from UCLA 14:07

The Big Baller Brand founder continued, "I even sent him a pair of the ZO2s, come on now."

When Cuomo pushed him to confirm that he had sent the President of the United States athletic shoes, Ball clarified, "I sent him three pairs: Red, white, and blue, to show him that we're patriotic ... and didn't get a thank you."

Ball called the ZO2s a "hot item" and said the shoes should have arrived by now, but insisted he wasn't stressed about not receiving confirmation of their receipt.

"I tell you what, behind closed doors, I think he got them on his feet, just dancing," he said. CNN has reached out to the White House regarding the receipt of any Big Baller Brand ZO2s but has not yet gotten a response.

Whether or not the footwear is popular in the White House, Ball maintained that his back-and-forth with President Trump had no effect on his brand's success.

"People already got their perception of me," he said. "Some people got it right and some people got it wrong. The ones who got it wrong, I don't worry about it. The ones who got it right, they're rolling with the Big Baller Brand. We good."