(CNN) Facing mounting claims of sexual harassment and increasing pressure from Democratic leaders, Michigan Rep. John Conyers announced that he is resigning the Detroit-area seat he's held since 1964.

But, the way he did it suggests Conyers still doesn't get the issue. At all.

Conyers made the announcement on Mildred Gaddis' show in Detroit -- 102.7 on your radio dial -- on Tuesday morning. And, he spent the bulk of the first part of the interview assuring Gaddis and her listeners that his family is doing "excellent" amid the allegations made against him by a number of former female staffers. (Conyers was making the call from a local hospital where he has been since late last month.)

JUST WATCHED John Conyers announces his retirement Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH John Conyers announces his retirement 01:22

Which is fine. But it isn't the point. Or close to the point.

Gaddis eventually pivoted the conversation to talk about Conyers' legacy -- and whether it would be impacted by the allegations against him.

Read More