Embattled Rep. John Conyers to step down Tuesday

(CNN) Embattled Democratic Rep. John Conyers told a Detroit area radio show that he'll step down from his seat in Congress Tuesday and publicly endorsed his son to replace him once he leaves Capitol Hill.

Conyers, who spoke for the first time since returning to his home district amid allegations of sexual harassment, made the comments on Mildred Gaddis' radio show in Detroit.

"My legacy can't be compromised or diminished in any way by what we're going through now. This too shall pass," he said, calling in from a local hospital.

Pressure had been mounting for Conyers, who was hospitalized in Michigan late last month , to resign. Members of the Democratic leadership , including Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Jim Clyburn, one of the elder members of the Congressional Black Caucus, all called on Conyers to step down. Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan also called on Conyers to resign.

Conyers was facing investigation by the House Ethics Committee into multiple allegations that he had sexually harassed women who worked with him.

