Embattled Rep. John Conyers to step down Tuesday

Story highlights Leaders of both parties pushed John Conyers to resign last week

Conyers faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment by former staffers

(CNN) Embattled Democratic Rep. John Conyers told a Detroit area radio show that he'll step down from his seat in Congress Tuesday and publicly endorsed his son to replace him once he leaves Capitol Hill.

Conyers, who spoke for the first time since returning to his home district amid allegations of sexual harassment, made the comments on Mildred Gaddis' radio show in Detroit.

"My legacy can't be compromised or diminished in any way by what we're going through now. This too shall pass," he said, calling in from a local hospital.

Conyers was facing investigation by the House Ethics Committee into multiple allegations that he had sexually harassed women who worked with him.

