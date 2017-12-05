Story highlights "I hope he can show he did not commit obstruction of justice and that he can complete his term," Sessions said in 1999 of Bill Clinton

Trump's lawyer said recently that the President cannot commit obstruction of justice

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's lawyer maintains that a president cannot obstruct justice, but Trump's own attorney general once argued otherwise.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions in 1999 -- then a senator from Alabama -- said it was possible that then-President Bill Clinton had committed obstruction of justice during the course of a scandal involving Clinton's statements about an extramarital affair he had with a White House intern.

"I hope he can show he did not commit obstruction of justice and that he can complete his term," Sessions said in an unearthed C-SPAN clip. "But there are serious allegations that that occurred, and in America, the Supreme Court and the American people believe no one is above the law."

Sessions made similar comments during Clinton's impeachment trial in the Senate, which Politico was first to resurface. At the time, Sessions said Clinton "persisted in a continuous pattern to lie and obstruct justice."

Indeed, many Republicans lined up against Clinton at the time and moved to oust him from the presidency in part because of alleged obstruction. The House in 1998 approved two articles of impeachment against Clinton, one of which was for obstruction of justice.

Read More