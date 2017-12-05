FEMA employees may have to pay back some overtime pay

Washington (CNN) After a barrage of hurricanes, flooding and wildfires this year, hundreds of federal employees who responded and put in overtime could receive a bill from the government for hours they actually worked.

The warning came last month from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which highlighted the issue of pay caps to employees in an internal email.

The message cautioned employees that if they're paid above those limits -- for hours they legitimately work -- the government will be forced to claw back the pay.

"Overpayment of salary" would be "collected through the National Finance Center (NFC) administrative billings process," reads the November 2 internal email, obtained by CNN on Tuesday and first reported by Bloomberg.

The Trump administration is currently working with Congress to address the issue, according to a source with knowledge of the negotiations.

