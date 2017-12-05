Washington (CNN) Eight national security and cybersecurity experts filed an amicus brief Tuesday afternoon in support of a lawsuit against the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. The experts warn that the commission's plan to centralize voter data with a national database could become a target of foreign cyber attacks.

The brief -- filed by Georgetown Law's Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and signed by former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, among others -- supports a pending lawsuit against the commission, which attempted to retrieve voter data -- including names, addresses, birthdays and partial Social Security numbers -- from all 50 states.

The commission, which was set up by President Donald Trump to combat voter fraud, is headed by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a staunch supporter of voter ID laws. In July, 44 states and the District of Columbia refused to provide certain types of voter information to the commission, which were requested by Kobach.

Currently, voter data is decentralized across states. The amicus brief signatories say that by housing all the data in one place, "(p)ersonally identifiable information about millions of American voters would be extremely valuable to foreign adversaries seeking to interfere in future elections."

"The bigger the database, the greater the payoff from a potential breach," the brief states.

