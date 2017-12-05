Senate confirms Trump's 2nd permanent DHS chief

Story highlights Kirstjen Nielsen was former DHS Secretary John Kelly's chief of staff

The key Cabinet position was created after the attacks of September 11, 2001

Washington (CNN) The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Kirstjen Nielsen to be secretary of Homeland Security, permanently filling the vacancy created when President Donald Trump selected retired Gen. John Kelly to be his chief of staff.

Nielsen was Kelly's chief of staff at DHS and went with him to the White House before Trump nominated her.

Nielsen's successful nomination makes her the second woman, after Janet Napolitano, to be confirmed to the position. After Kelly's move to the White House, Elaine Duke served as acting secretary.

The Senate confirmed Nielsen 62-37, with 11 members of the Democratic caucus joining the Republicans and Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander not voting.

Read More