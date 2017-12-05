(CNN) Tension is growing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, as Sen. Dianne Feinstein told CNN on Monday that the committee's chairman Chuck Grassley doesn't want to dig deeply on the Judiciary's Russia investigation.

In recent days, the top Democrat on the panel has issued a series of letters for documents and interviews with key witnesses -- and Grassley has not signed on.

"We want him to sign on," Feinstein told CNN. "I think there's an effort -- subtle -- not to go deeply. I hadn't realized it before. But I realize it now. And we're going to have to find a way to deal with it."

Grassley told CNN Tuesday that he's not stalling the probe as Feinstein suggested, saying they are working to come to consensus on a range of issues.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is one of three separate congressional investigations into Russian meddling into last year's presidential election.