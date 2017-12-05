(CNN) President Donald Trump made saving Christmas -- and making people say "Merry Christmas" -- part of his platform during the 2016 election.

He's tried to make good by incorporating Christmas trees on the stage during rallies this month and he tweeted video of his remarks at the National Christmas Tree lighting and his wish to America and the world for "a very, merry Christmas."

But his year's celebration comes with a cold hard catch for American consumers: Christmas trees are more expensive, and for the second year in a row. For a President who consistently alleges there is "fake news" out to get him, it is beyond debate that there has been a rise in fake trees to celebrate the holiday he pledged to save.

"Real" trees, especially, are going up in price and are less popular than decades ago. More consumers are choosing fake trees, which are often imported from China, or skipping the tree altogether.

The Great Recession is to blame for the price increase. Christmas tree farms often cut down trees only as they are sold. Because the farms sold fewer trees during the recession, they had less space in which to plant new ones. Nearly 10 years later, the trees that should have been planted then are not around to be cut in a better sales climate. So prices are up, and farms are still recovering.