Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump thinks his involvement in the special counsel investigation "will be wrapped up pretty soon," according to Chris Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax and a longtime friend of the President.

"When I speak to the President about this, he thinks there's nothing to it, that it -- that this investigation, in terms of his involvement, will be wrapped up pretty soon," Ruddy told CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election. Trump has denied any collusion.

But when asked Tuesday if he thought Trump was still considering firing the special counsel, Ruddy said no.

