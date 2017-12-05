Atlanta's mayoral race is coming to a close

Washington (CNN) Atlanta is set Tuesday to conclude its mayoral election, putting an end to a contentious race to lead one of the largest cities in the deep south.

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms faces independent Mary Norwood in Tuesday's nonpartisan runoff to succeed Mayor Kasim Reed, who is term limited from seeking re-election.

Georgia utilizes a majority rule with a runoff voting system, which means that if no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote in the general election, a final race between the top two candidates decides the winner.

Reed, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution , has denied he is personally involved in the probe and said he would cooperate with any requests from the Justice Department.

Reed and Norwood have traded barbs for much of the race, and Norwood drew ire when the Atlanta newspaper reported she had told a group of Young Republicans that she believed she lost the 2009 mayoral race against Reed because he engaged in voter fraud -- an unsubstantiated charge that Reed's office said came without evidence.

Bottoms, meanwhile, has sought to cast Norwood as a Republican hiding behind the guise of her independent status. The city of Atlanta is a Democratic stronghold in a state that is otherwise largely Republican, and the city's government remains the only major Democratic power center in the state's political system, which is dominated by Republican officeholders.

A Norwood victory would take city hall out of Democratic hands for the first time since the 19th century, and perhaps more significantly, Norwood's victory would mean Atlanta would have its first white mayor in more than 40 years.

In a last-minute boost to Norwood -- and one with significant cachet -- former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin endorsed the independent candidate over Bottoms.

Norwood also got endorsements from several of her former competitors, and state senator Vincent Fort -- the unsuccessful candidate backed by independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont -- had kind words to say about her after the general election.

Fort, however, declined to endorse one of the two remaining contenders and told his supporters to vote their consciences.

Bottoms counts the backing of major Georgia Democrats like former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, a civil rights icon and former UN ambassador.

And Bottoms got herself a last-minute boost as well. Democratic US Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey appeared in Atlanta the weekend before the runoff election to promote her candidacy.