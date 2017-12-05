How low will the GOP go?

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Roy Moore, a religious zealot running for a US Senate seat out of Alabama, has been credibly accused of pursuing and preying on teenage girls when he was in his 30s. One was just 14 years old when, she alleges, Moore -- stripped to his underpants -- touched her intimately and tried to get her to touch his genitals. Moore denies the allegations.

And in one of the more shocking and disgusting moves in a year marked by shocking and disgusting politics, the Republican Party is supporting him. After weeks of Republicans -- like Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who said Moore was not fit to serve -- denouncing and distancing from Roy Moore, the Republican National Committee has suddenly changed its mind. It will open its coffers to Alabama's GOP apparatus in hopes of getting Moore elected next week, party officials said.

There is further context for disgust here. When the stories broke about Harvey Weinstein's years of sexual harassment and assault, Republicans, like everybody else, denounced him -- and then pounced at the political opportunity.

They demanded Democrats return any donations Weinstein had given them, and that Democrats also swiftly, strongly and publicly renounce him. That Hillary Clinton, who is not in any position of elected or appointed power and is not running for anything, took a few days to make a statement was nearly round-the-clock Fox News and Outrage Twitter fodder.

Even though Weinstein wasn't an elected official (like Moore) or someone endorsed by Democrats (as Moore is by Donald Trump and other Republicans), and was just another rich guy whose money the party wanted, the GOP nonetheless tried its best to use the sexual abuse allegations to tar Democrats, publishing lists of Democrats who received Weinstein's "dirty money" and hammering the point in blog posts and supporter emails.

