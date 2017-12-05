Beirut (CNN) Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri officially rescinded his resignation on Tuesday, reversing his shock decision last month to step down, his press office told CNN.

Hariri surprised the nation by announcing he was quitting his post in a televised address from the Saudi capital of Riyadh in early November. But two weeks ago, Hariri arrived back in Beirut and said he would suspend his resignation at the request of his government.

On Tuesday, Hariri revoked his resignation after all factions of the Lebanese government -- including the militant group Hezbollah, with whom he shares power -- agreed to stay out of regional conflicts, his press office said.

Hariri said in a statement that his cabinet had reached a consensus to "exclude" itself from "any disputes, conflicts, wars, or the internal affairs of Arab states."

JUST WATCHED Lebanese PM speaks in tense interview Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Lebanese PM speaks in tense interview 05:28

"All the groups in the government, in the cabinet, reaffirmed their commitment to the disassociation, so the policy in not interfering other countries' affairs," Hariri's press office told CNN.

Read More