Kroger recalls water for infants after mold contamination

(CNN) The Kroger Company has recalled six months' worth of Comforts FOR BABY Purified Water with Fluoride Added after discovering mold in the product.

Kroger, the largest grocery store chain in the country, tested the water after receiving customer complaints and found contamination by a species of mold called Talaromyces penicillium.

In addition to the "hay fever-type" reaction to mold allergies, inhaling or touching mold spores "can irritate the eyes, skin, nose, throat, and lungs, even in people who aren't allergic to them," according to the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA also said infants who have HIV or other immune compromising conditions may be at risk.

The contaminated water was sold in 1 gallon, clear containers. However, according to the FDA, the mold is not necessarily visible to the naked eye.

Read More