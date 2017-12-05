Sergio Garcia swaps clubs for a football to play FootGolf

Story highlights Masters champion Garcia tries his hand at FootGolf

Hybrid sport has 100,000 players worldwide

(CNN) He rolls the ball across the green, watching it trickle slowly towards the hole... As it slips painstakingly wide, the onlookers gasp in disbelief.

Sergio Garcia has measured up thousands of putts in his distinguished golf career, but none quite like this one.

Instead of a golf club, he plays with his feet; the hole he's aiming at isn't a tiny speck on the green, but a gaping, 21-inch cup. This isn't regular golf, but a hybrid version of the game -- FootGolf.

Garcia, who won his first golf major at the Masters earlier this year, recently swapped hands for feet and swinging for kicking as he took to the greens for a game of FootGolf -- an established offshoot of golf in its traditional form.

Players kick a football around a regular course with the aim of passing the ball into a large hole in as few "shots" as possible.