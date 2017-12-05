Breaking News

Is Russia ready to host the 2018 World Cup?

Updated 11:52 AM ET, Tue December 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Is Russia 2018's infrastructure ready?
Is Russia 2018's infrastructure ready?

    JUST WATCHED

    Is Russia 2018's infrastructure ready?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Is Russia 2018's infrastructure ready? 02:52

Story highlights

  • World Cup will be held from 14 June - 15 July, 2018
  • New stadium being built in Nizhny Novgorod
  • Updating road and rail links is crucial

(CNN)Football fans will have their work cut out traveling between host cities at the 2018 World Cup.

The geography is vast, stretching almost 3,000 kilometers -- from the city of Kaliningrad, the Russian exclave which meets the Baltic Sea, to Yekaterinburg, north of the Kazakh border.
To save money, many fans will be turning away from flights in favor of taking buses or Russia's sleeper train services.
    In Nizhny Novgorod, one of Russia's oldest cities, construction is frantically underway to try and ensure -- like many host cities -- its outdated road and rail links are up to scratch to accommodate the influx of thousands of football fans.
    Designed by late Japanese architect Kisho Kurosawa to look like a spaceship, the brand new St. Petersburg Stadium was built on Krestovsky Island where the 110,000-capacity Kirov Stadium used to stand.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    St. Petersburg Stadium, Saint PetersburgDesigned by late Japanese architect Kisho Kurosawa to look like a spaceship, the brand new St. Petersburg Stadium was built on Krestovsky Island where the 110,000-capacity Kirov Stadium used to stand.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 28
    Opened in April 2017, the stadium is equipped with a retractable roof and sliding pitch. Inside, the temperature can be regulated to a mild 59 degrees Fahrenheit (15 C) all year round.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    St. Petersburg Stadium, Saint PetersburgOpened in April 2017, the stadium is equipped with a retractable roof and sliding pitch. Inside, the temperature can be regulated to a mild 59 degrees Fahrenheit (15 C) all year round.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 28
    &lt;strong&gt;St. Petersburg Stadium World Cup schedule: &lt;/strong&gt;Group stage, last 16, semifinal, third-place playoff&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy&lt;/strong&gt;: The 67,000-seater will regain its former name -- Krestovsky Stadium -- and be home to 2007-08 UEFA Cup winners Zenit St. Petersburg.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    St. Petersburg Stadium World Cup schedule: Group stage, last 16, semifinal, third-place playoff
    Legacy    : The 67,000-seater will regain its former name -- Krestovsky Stadium -- and be home to 2007-08 UEFA Cup winners Zenit St. Petersburg.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 28
    Located 1,000 miles east of Moscow on the site of the old Central Stadium -- once a prominent speed skating venue -- the Ekaterinburg Stadium has retained its original Soviet neo-Classical pillars while adding modern refurbishments and temporary stands.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Ekaterinburg Stadium, YekaterinburgLocated 1,000 miles east of Moscow on the site of the old Central Stadium -- once a prominent speed skating venue -- the Ekaterinburg Stadium has retained its original Soviet neo-Classical pillars while adding modern refurbishments and temporary stands.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 28
    The additional seats, constructed outside of the original stadium, loom dramatically at either end of the pitch in order to fulfill FIFA&#39;s minimum World Cup capacity of 35,000. Recent inspection reports have shown the temporary stands &quot;fully comply with all safety and security requirements,&quot; according to a FIFA spokesperson.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Ekaterinburg Stadium, YekaterinburgThe additional seats, constructed outside of the original stadium, loom dramatically at either end of the pitch in order to fulfill FIFA's minimum World Cup capacity of 35,000. Recent inspection reports have shown the temporary stands "fully comply with all safety and security requirements," according to a FIFA spokesperson.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 28
    &lt;strong&gt;Ekaterinburg Stadium World Cup schedule: &lt;/strong&gt;Group stage&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy&lt;/strong&gt;: FC Ural, one of Russia&#39;s oldest clubs newly promoted to the country&#39;s top tier, will continue to use the stadium for its home games. After the World Cup, the capacity will be reduced and it will once again be known as Central Stadium.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Ekaterinburg Stadium World Cup schedule: Group stage
    Legacy    : FC Ural, one of Russia's oldest clubs newly promoted to the country's top tier, will continue to use the stadium for its home games. After the World Cup, the capacity will be reduced and it will once again be known as Central Stadium.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 28
    The Fisht Stadium held the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2014 Winter Olympics and is already well-equipped for the demands of a major international football tournament.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Fisht Stadium, SochiThe Fisht Stadium held the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2014 Winter Olympics and is already well-equipped for the demands of a major international football tournament.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 28
    Named after Mount Fisht, a peak in the nearby Caucasus mountain range, the arena&#39;s roof was designed to resemble a snow-capped summit.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Fisht Stadium, SochiNamed after Mount Fisht, a peak in the nearby Caucasus mountain range, the arena's roof was designed to resemble a snow-capped summit.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 28
    &lt;strong&gt;Fisht Stadium World Cup schedule:&lt;/strong&gt; Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy&lt;/strong&gt;: The 47,700-capacity venue will stage training camps and competitive matches for the Russian national team.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Fisht Stadium World Cup schedule: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
    Legacy    : The 47,700-capacity venue will stage training camps and competitive matches for the Russian national team.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 28
    It was home to the 1980 Summer Olympics, 2008 Champions League final, 2013 Athletics World Championships and no shortage of musical tours, from Michael Jackson to the Rolling Stones...
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Luzhniki Stadium, MoscowIt was home to the 1980 Summer Olympics, 2008 Champions League final, 2013 Athletics World Championships and no shortage of musical tours, from Michael Jackson to the Rolling Stones...
    Hide Caption
    10 of 28
    Now the Luzhniki Stadium has been refurbished -- with the athletics track removed and two extra tiers added -- while preserving its historical facade.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow Now the Luzhniki Stadium has been refurbished -- with the athletics track removed and two extra tiers added -- while preserving its historical facade.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 28
    &lt;strong&gt;Luzhniki Stadium World Cup schedule: &lt;/strong&gt;Group stage, last 16, semifinal, final&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy: &lt;/strong&gt;The 81,006-seater will retain its status as the country&#39;s leading football stadium, hosting competitive international matches and friendlies.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Luzhniki Stadium World Cup schedule: Group stage, last 16, semifinal, final
    Legacy:     The 81,006-seater will retain its status as the country's leading football stadium, hosting competitive international matches and friendlies.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 28
    Built in the heart of Kaliningrad on Oktyabrsky Island -- a section of land sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania left largely untouched until its selection as a World Cup venue -- the Kaliningrad stadium is loosely based on the design of Bayern Munich&#39;s Allianz Arena.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Kaliningrad Stadium, KaliningradBuilt in the heart of Kaliningrad on Oktyabrsky Island -- a section of land sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania left largely untouched until its selection as a World Cup venue -- the Kaliningrad stadium is loosely based on the design of Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 28
    &lt;strong&gt;Kaliningrad Stadium World Cup schedule:&lt;/strong&gt; Group stage&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy&lt;/strong&gt;: The 35,000-seater stadium will have its capacity reduced by 10,000 and be home to second-tier side FC Baltika Kaliningrad. A new residential development will be built around it featuring parks, quays and embankments alongside the Pregola river.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Kaliningrad Stadium, KaliningradKaliningrad Stadium World Cup schedule: Group stage
    Legacy    : The 35,000-seater stadium will have its capacity reduced by 10,000 and be home to second-tier side FC Baltika Kaliningrad. A new residential development will be built around it featuring parks, quays and embankments alongside the Pregola river.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 28
    Located about 20 miles from the Sea of Azov in south eastern Russia where summer temperatures typically exceed 68 F (20 C), the brand new Rostov Arena is 51m tall -- as high as the Niagra Falls.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-DonLocated about 20 miles from the Sea of Azov in south eastern Russia where summer temperatures typically exceed 68 F (20 C), the brand new Rostov Arena is 51m tall -- as high as the Niagra Falls.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 28
    &lt;strong&gt;Rostov Arena World Cup schedule: &lt;/strong&gt;Group stage, last 16&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy:&lt;/strong&gt; As one of the first major projects built on the southern bank of the Don River, architects hope the 45,000-seater stadium will attract a flow of people and investment from the north. It will also host Russian Premier League side FC Rostov&#39;s home fixtures.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Rostov Arena World Cup schedule: Group stage, last 16
    Legacy:     As one of the first major projects built on the southern bank of the Don River, architects hope the 45,000-seater stadium will attract a flow of people and investment from the north. It will also host Russian Premier League side FC Rostov's home fixtures.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 28
    Built at the foot of the towering Mamayev Kurgan World War II memorial &quot;The Motherland Calls&quot; (pictured), the Volgograd Stadium will replace the demolished Central Stadium and feature an open lattice exterior structure.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Volgograd Arena, VolgogradBuilt at the foot of the towering Mamayev Kurgan World War II memorial "The Motherland Calls" (pictured), the Volgograd Stadium will replace the demolished Central Stadium and feature an open lattice exterior structure.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 28
    &lt;strong&gt;Volgograd Arena World Cup schedule: &lt;/strong&gt;Group stage &lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy&lt;/strong&gt;: The 45,000-seater will become the home ground of second-tier side FC Rotor Vologograd.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Volgograd Arena World Cup schedule: Group stage
    Legacy    : The 45,000-seater will become the home ground of second-tier side FC Rotor Vologograd.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 28
    Built to host Spartak Moscow -- the &quot;people&#39;s team&quot; which has made do without its own venue for almost a century -- the 43,298-seater Spartak Stadium will go on proving its worth long after the World Cup. The arena&#39;s facade features hundreds of red and white diamonds representing Spartak&#39;s logo, which change color when the Russian national side plays there.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Spartak Stadium, Moscow Built to host Spartak Moscow -- the "people's team" which has made do without its own venue for almost a century -- the 43,298-seater Spartak Stadium will go on proving its worth long after the World Cup. The arena's facade features hundreds of red and white diamonds representing Spartak's logo, which change color when the Russian national side plays there.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 28
    &lt;strong&gt;Spartak Stadium World Cup schedule: &lt;/strong&gt;Last 16&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy: &lt;/strong&gt;As well as hosting Spartak Moscow and the national side, the stadium will provide the center piece for a new residential development.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Spartak Stadium World Cup schedule: Last 16
    Legacy:     As well as hosting Spartak Moscow and the national side, the stadium will provide the center piece for a new residential development.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 28
    Situated at the confluence of the Volga and Oka rivers, the new Nizhny Novgorod Stadium is designed to resemble the shimmering waters that surround it. The 45,331-capacity arena sits close to the Alexander Nevsky cathedral, and with views across to the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny NovgorodSituated at the confluence of the Volga and Oka rivers, the new Nizhny Novgorod Stadium is designed to resemble the shimmering waters that surround it. The 45,331-capacity arena sits close to the Alexander Nevsky cathedral, and with views across to the Nizhny Novgorod Kremlin.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 28
    &lt;strong&gt;Nizhny Novgorod Stadium World Cup schedule:&lt;/strong&gt; Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy&lt;/strong&gt;: The stadium was intended to become the permanent home of Russian club FC Volga, replacing the Lokomotiv Stadium after the tournament. However, Volga dissolved because of financial troubles in June 2016. Instead, second tier Olympiets Nizhny Novgorod will call the new build home.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Nizhny Novgorod Stadium World Cup schedule: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
    Legacy    : The stadium was intended to become the permanent home of Russian club FC Volga, replacing the Lokomotiv Stadium after the tournament. However, Volga dissolved because of financial troubles in June 2016. Instead, second tier Olympiets Nizhny Novgorod will call the new build home.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 28
    Constructed in a southeastern region renowned for its aerospace sector, the 44,807-seater Samara Arena is designed to resemble an otherworldly glass dome. By night, the whole structure will light up when completed.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Samara Arena, SamaraConstructed in a southeastern region renowned for its aerospace sector, the 44,807-seater Samara Arena is designed to resemble an otherworldly glass dome. By night, the whole structure will light up when completed.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 28
    &lt;strong&gt;Samara Arena World Cup schedule:&lt;/strong&gt; Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy&lt;/strong&gt;: The 44,918-capacity stadium will be known as Cosmos Arena, hosting Russian second-tier side FC Krylia Sovetov Samara.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Samara Arena World Cup schedule: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
    Legacy    : The 44,918-capacity stadium will be known as Cosmos Arena, hosting Russian second-tier side FC Krylia Sovetov Samara.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 28
    Set to feature a striking orange, red and white exterior, construction on the 44,442-seater Mordovia Arena began in 2010. Initially hoped to be completed two years later for the 1,000th anniversary of the Mordovian people&#39;s unification with Russia&#39;s other ethnic groups, it is now expected to be finished in late 2017.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Mordovia Arena, SaranskSet to feature a striking orange, red and white exterior, construction on the 44,442-seater Mordovia Arena began in 2010. Initially hoped to be completed two years later for the 1,000th anniversary of the Mordovian people's unification with Russia's other ethnic groups, it is now expected to be finished in late 2017.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 28
    &lt;strong&gt;Mordovia Arena World Cup schedule:&lt;/strong&gt; Group stage&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy: &lt;/strong&gt;With a population of just 300,000, Saransk is the smallest of the 2018 World Cup host cities. After the tournament, some of the stadium&#39;s temporary structures will be demolished, reducing the capacity to 25,000. It will become the home of third-tier side FC Mordovia.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Mordovia Arena World Cup schedule: Group stage
    Legacy:     With a population of just 300,000, Saransk is the smallest of the 2018 World Cup host cities. After the tournament, some of the stadium's temporary structures will be demolished, reducing the capacity to 25,000. It will become the home of third-tier side FC Mordovia.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 28
    Designed by the same firm of architects as Wembley and Arsenal&#39;s Emirates Stadium, Kazan Arena was constructed to blend seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. Viewed from above, it is said to resemble a water-lily on the banks of the adjacent Kazanka river. The front of the stadium is dominated by a high definition screen with a total area of 3,700 meters -- the largest of its kind in the world.
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Kazan Arena, Kazan Designed by the same firm of architects as Wembley and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium, Kazan Arena was constructed to blend seamlessly into the surrounding landscape. Viewed from above, it is said to resemble a water-lily on the banks of the adjacent Kazanka river. The front of the stadium is dominated by a high definition screen with a total area of 3,700 meters -- the largest of its kind in the world.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 28
    &lt;strong&gt;Kazan Arena World Cup schedule: &lt;/strong&gt;Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals&lt;strong&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Legacy:&lt;/strong&gt; Opened in 2013, it will continue to be home to Rubin Kazan, Russian Premier League champions in 2008 and 2009. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/sport&quot;&gt;Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Eleven cities, 12 stadiums
    Kazan Arena World Cup schedule: Group stage, last 16, quarterfinals
    Legacy:     Opened in 2013, it will continue to be home to Rubin Kazan, Russian Premier League champions in 2008 and 2009. Visit CNN.com/sport for more news and features
    Hide Caption
    28 of 28
    St. Petersburg Stadium russia 2018 world cup exteriorworld cup 2018 krestovsky stadium zenit arena exterior ice fishing Krestovsky saint petersburg football stadium russia 2018 world cup interiorEkaterinburg stadium front russia world cup ekaterinburg arena russia world cup stadium artists impressionEkaterinburg stadium russia world cup fisht stadium interior russia 2018 world cup fisht stadium sochi exterior roof russia 2018 world cupfisht stadium night view sochi russia 2018 world cup stadiumLuzhniki stadium moscow russia world cup 2018 usain bolt moscow 2013 world athletics championshipsLuzhniki Stadium russia 2018 world cup interiorLuzhniki Stadium russia 2018 world cup exteriorRussia 2018 world cup Kaliningrad Stadium artist&#39;s impressionKaliningrad Stadium russia 2018 world cup stadiums Rostov arena russia 2018 fifa world cup rostov arena river view russia 2018 world cupMotherland statue volgograd arena russia 2018 world cup Volgograd arena russia 2018 world cup stadiums Spartak Stadium russia world cup 2018Spartak stadium interior russia world cup 2018 Nizhny Novgorod Stadium russia 2018 world cupNizhny novgorod stadium russia 2018 world cup stadiumSamara Arena fifa world cup stadium samara arena under construction exterior russia 2018 fifa world cupMordovia arena russia 2018 world cup scale model mordovia arena russia 2018 world cupKazan arena russia world cup 2018 exterior hd screen Kazan arena river russia world cup 2018
    The Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, as well as two others around the country, suffered serious damage during construction after a fire broke out in one of the stands.
    Read More
    READ: World Cup draw -- as it happened
    READ: Ronaldo to face familiar foes as Portugal lands Spain
    Sergey Pichushkin, the stadium's project director, admits there have been setbacks but remains confident everything will be on schedule.
    CNN International correspondent Fred Pleitgen visited the city to find out more. You can watch his report on the top of this page.