Breaking News

Three men charged in killing of Maltese journalist

By Simon Cullen and Jamie Gray, CNN

Updated 7:32 PM ET, Tue December 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Journalist killed in Malta car blast
Journalist killed in Malta car blast

    JUST WATCHED

    Journalist killed in Malta car blast

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Journalist killed in Malta car blast 00:55

(CNN)Three men were charged Tuesday night in connection with the death of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, government spokesman Kurt Farugia told CNN.

The Malta nationals were among 10 men arrested Monday in raids across the island nation involving police and security services.
Daphne Caruana Galizia
Daphne Caruana Galizia
Caruana Galizia, who had led the investigation into the Panama Papers and alleged corruption within political circles in Malta, was killed in an October car bombing. Her vehicle exploded soon after she left her home in Bidnija, close to the town of Mosta, local media reported.
The death rocked the country and caused consternation across Europe.
    In the aftermath, Matthew Caruana Galizia said his mother had been "assassinated" because of her work uncovering alleged corruption in the Maltese government.
    Read More
    He said that the 53-year-old had been "targeted," and added that a "culture of impunity has been allowed to flourish by the government in Malta."