California wildfires prompt TV production shutdowns

(CNN) Raging wildfires in Southern California have caused at least two television series to temporarily shut down production for safety reasons, the show's studios tell CNN.

HBO's "Westworld" and CBS's "S.W.A.T." suspended filming on Tuesday as multiple wildfires burn in and around Los Angeles County.

The Thomas Fire, which is burning in Ventura County, has claimed 50,000 acres, according to CAL FIRE and is zero percent contained as of late Tuesday.

In Los Angeles County, The Creek Fire has grown to 11,000 acres, and the Rye Fire is burning about 1,000 acres, according to latest updates from fire officials.

"Due to nearby wildfires, 'Westworld' stopped production earlier today and will resume filming as soon as it's safe to do so," HBO told CNN in a statement.

