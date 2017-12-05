Johnny Hallyday, the Elvis of France, dies at 74

(CNN) Johnny Hallyday, France's rock 'n' roll icon has died, the French president's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

He was 74 years old.

Hallyday had announced that he was being treated for cancer last March, CNN affiliate BFM reported.

"We all have a piece of Johnny Hallyday inside everyone of us," a statement from President Emmanuel Macron's office said. "The public today is in tears, and the whole country mourns."

Hallyday's career spanned for more than half a century, filling up stadiums and selling millions of records. He was hardly known by many Americans, but he was called the French Elvis.

