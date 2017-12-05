Breaking News

Jimmy Kimmel's son has 'successful heart surgery'

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:17 AM ET, Tue December 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kimmel chokes up over newborn's health
Kimmel chokes up over newborn's health

    JUST WATCHED

    Kimmel chokes up over newborn's health

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Kimmel chokes up over newborn's health 01:59

Story highlights

  • Billy underwent another surgery on Monday
  • Guest hosts are filling in for Kimmel this week on his late night show

(CNN)Jimmy Kimmel is off his show this week, but it's for a good reason.

The late-night host has taken time off to care for his son, who underwent a second heart surgery Monday.
"ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' welcomes guest hosts this week," the network said in a statement on Monday. "Jimmy's son, Billy, had a scheduled and successful heart surgery this morning."
    Some "celebrity Samaritans" have stepped up to fill in for Kimmel including Chris Pratt, Tracee Ellis Ross, Neil Patrick Harris and Melissa McCarthy.
    Kimmel revealed in May during an emotional monologue on his late night show that his son William John Kimmel was born on April 21 with a serious heart issue. The newborn had open-heart surgery a few days after he was born.
    Read More
    Related: Jimmy Kimmel tearfully reveals son's health crisis
    Since then Kimmel has used his experience as the parent of a sick child to become one of the most high-profile advocates in the health care debate.
    Related: How Jimmy Kimmel became America's conscience
    In July he offered an update on his son, whom the family calls Billy.
    Related: Jimmy Kimmel re-enters health care debate with update on infant son
    "Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support," Kimmel tweeted. "Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got."