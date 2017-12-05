Story highlights Rapp tweeted about "House of Cards" resuming

He also talked about response he's gotten following his allegations

(CNN) The actor at the center of the Kevin Spacey scandal is addressing the fallout.

On Monday, Anthony Rapp tweeted about the news that Spacey's show "House of Cards" would be resuming production. Work on the show had been halted following allegations of sexual misconduct against Spacey.

"I'm very gratified to learn that the many folks who've been in limbo this past month will in fact have the chance to complete their work that had been interrupted," Rapp tweeted. "I wish them all the very best on @HouseofCards Season 6."

A source familiar with the decision told CNN Monday that Netflix had decided to restart production without Spacey.

