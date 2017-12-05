Breaking News

CNN 10 - December 6, 2017

Updated 5:33 PM ET, Tue December 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

December 6, 2017

Today's first two headlines on CNN 10: The Russian National Team has been banned from the upcoming Winter Olympics, and a U.S. lawmaker has resigned following accusations of sexual harassment. We're also covering a potentially historic U.S. health insurance deal, and we're featuring an objective report on a Supreme Court case involving religious freedom and same-sex couples' rights.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10