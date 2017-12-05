CNN 10 - December 6, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

December 6, 2017

Today's first two headlines on CNN 10: The Russian National Team has been banned from the upcoming Winter Olympics, and a U.S. lawmaker has resigned following accusations of sexual harassment. We're also covering a potentially historic U.S. health insurance deal, and we're featuring an objective report on a Supreme Court case involving religious freedom and same-sex couples' rights.

TRANSCRIPT

