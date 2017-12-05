(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Russia banned from Olympics
Only "clean" Russian athletes will be invited to participate in the Winter Olympics next year, as the country faces allegations of systematic, state-sponsored doping.
45,000 acres burned in 13 hours
Wildfires are raging in Southern California, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes. Ventura County officials say the inferno is "out of control".
John Conyers steps down
The longest serving House member will end his tenure amid several accusations of sexual harassment.
LaVar Ball speaks out
The outspoken parent of 19-year-old basketball standout LiAngelo Ball explains why he pulled his son out of the UCLA basketball program.
Report: Trump says he'll move embassy
President Trump informed Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas of his intentions to move the US embassy to Jerusalem, according to a Palestinian Authority spokesman.
Billy Bush to Trump: "Enough's enough"
Billy Bush again verified the authenticity of the "Access Hollywood" tape, in which Trump can be heard making crude comments about women. Bush said he's infuriated by reports that Trump is now denying it's really his voice on the tape.
John Oliver and Dustin Hoffman face off
Things got heated when "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver brought up recent allegations of sexual harassment against the famed actor.
Netflix drops Danny Masterson
Danny Masterson's character will be written out of "The Ranch" as the actor faces rape allegations.
North Korea missile photos could be fake
The stars didn't align in missile photos released by North Korean state media, prompting experts to take a closer look for more inconsistencies.