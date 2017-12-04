Homeless man rescues 2 children from a burning building

Story highlights Anival Angulo heard a little girl's cry for help coming from a burning building

He pulled open a locked steel safety door to free the girl and a baby

(CNN) A homeless man walking in an eastside Las Vegas neighborhood didn't hesitate to act when he saw plumes of smoke coming from an apartment building.

Anival Angulo saved two children from their burning home, fire officials said.

He went to check it out and then he heard it -- the screams of children coming from inside.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said Anival Angulo then "jumped a locked gate into the complex" and started pulling a steel, dead bolt-locked security bar door until it bent upward and unlatched.

"I went to the door and saw the babies so I jumped the fence and I pulled on the screen door and I wrapped up the babies and pulled them out," Angulo told CNN affiliate KSNV about the fire Friday. "I knew I had to get them out."

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue wrote on its Facebook page that a 3-year-old girl "ran to him and wrapped her arms around his waist. He could see through the smoke the leg of an infant on the floor. He reached down and pulled the infant out."

Authorities say Angula pried open this deadlocked security door to get into the apartment.

Read More