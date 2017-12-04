Soccer coach investigated months before arrest with teen, authorities say

Story highlights Suspect Rian Rodriguez waives extradition from New York

(CNN) A Florida high school soccer coach arrested over the weekend with a missing 17-year-old girl had previously been investigated for possibly having an inappropriate relationship with her, authorities said Monday.

Back in August, investigators in Columbia County, Florida, looked into an allegation that Rian Rodriguez, a 27-year-old coach at Fort White High School, and student Caitlyn Frisina were having a relationship, Murray Smith, the sheriff's public information officer, said at a news conference.

The girl's parents were notified and the coach was questioned, he said.

"There was nothing seen to be inappropriate," Smith said.

Smith didn't say if investigators had overlooked something. "This is an example of how a situation that starts out and doesn't meet the criteria of a criminal investigation can balloon into something that's out of control," he said.

