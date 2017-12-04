5 things for December 4: Tax overhaul, Trump's tweets, CVS and Aetna

(CNN) Missed the super moon? That's why we create these photo galleries for you. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

Tax overhaul

President Trump

After Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in the Russia probe, President Trump stayed quiet on the matter -- for about a day. Then the President went on an epic weekend Twitter tirade . On Saturday morning, Trump sent out a tweet that raised questions as to whether he knew Flynn had lied to the FBI when he fired him in February. Trump's personal lawyer tried to tamp down that ruckus by saying he had authored that tweet.

But Trump wasn't finished. He then went after the Justice Department, the FBI and Hillary Clinton (of course). He said the FBI was in "tatters" under the leadership of former director James Comey and poked Justice for not being harsher with Clinton during the investigation into her emails.

North Korea

Migration

The Trump administration wants to go its own way when it comes to migration. The US told the UN it'll no longer take part in a global compact on migration. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said such a UN compact would undermine US sovereignty and the right for it to enforce its immigration laws and secure its borders. The US has been a part of the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants since it was formed last year. The declaration wants to ensure the rights of migrants, help them resettle and provide them with access to education and jobs.

CVS and Aetna

If CVS' purchase of Aetna goes through, health care in America could change significantly. CVS Health, the drugstore and prescription drug insurer, wants to buy health insurer Aetna for $69 billion. It would be the largest health insurance deal in history . Pharmacies like CVS and health care providers like Aetna are looking for ways to make it cheaper and easier for their clients to access medication and care. But this isn't a done deal. It'll have to be OK'd by antitrust regulators, who've been skeptical of similar mergers.

What turned out to be the non-implosion of the Silverdome , former home of the NFL's beleagured Detroit Lions, is the most Lions thing ever.

Guess championships don't matter

Sorry Ohio State. Winning the Big 10 was nice and all, but that's no ticket to the college football playoffs . Alabama takes your spot, joining Clemson, Georgia and Oklahoma.

The ladies of "SNL" remind us that sexual harassment is nothing new -- with a song

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Of course he said it."

Billy Bush, hitting President Trump for reportedly telling people maybe he didn't say those crude things in that "Access Hollywood" tape.

