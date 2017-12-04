Breaking News

Charlottesville protests: City officials to hear report critical of police response

By Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 9:18 AM ET, Mon December 4, 2017

Story highlights

  • A woman was killed and numerous people were injured in the August 12 protests
  • A former US attorney will speak to the city council at 7 p.m. Monday

(CNN)An independent review that faults Charlottesville, Virginia, police for their response to protests that sparked deadly violence in the city will be presented Monday night to the city council.

White nationalists and other far right organizations gathered in Charlottesville on August 12 for a "Unite the Right" rally prompted by the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Numerous fights broke out between members of those groups and counterprotesters -- and a female counterprotester was killed when a man drove a car through a crowd.
The city hired former US Attorney Timothy Heaphy's law firm to investigate its response to the protests. He released the results of his investigation in a 220-page report Friday and is scheduled to address the city council at 7 p.m. Monday.
    The report said Charlottesville failed to prepare adequately for the August event by not providing specialized training for police on the ground. Local and state police did not develop and operational plan ahead of time, he said, meaning different agencies were confused about their roles.
    There also was confusion about whether the protest would take place in a city park or be moved to another location, causing police officers to be spread too thinly, he said.
    Fights broke out between protesters and counter protesters, but Heaphy's investigation found that Charlottesville police officers had been ordered to intervene only in altercations if there was a possibility of serious injury or death.
    Numerous people were injured and Heather Heyer was killed when a man drove a car into a crowd of counterprotesters.
    People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of people demonstrating against a white nationalist rally after police cleared Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 12.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of people demonstrating against a white nationalist rally after police cleared Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 12.
    The vehicle moments before it struck the crowd.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    The vehicle moments before it struck the crowd.
    A woman receives first aid after a speeding car slammed into this silver convertible as it navigated through a crowd of counterprotesters.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    A woman receives first aid after a speeding car slammed into this silver convertible as it navigated through a crowd of counterprotesters.
    A man embraces an injured woman after a car rammed into the crowd.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    A man embraces an injured woman after a car rammed into the crowd.
    Right-wing rally members clash with counterprotesters in Emancipation Park, where white nationalist groups gathered for a rally.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    Right-wing rally members clash with counterprotesters in Emancipation Park, where white nationalist groups gathered for a rally.
    A counterprotester strikes a white nationalist with a baton during clashes at Emancipation Park, where white nationalists are protesting the removal of the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee monument.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    A counterprotester strikes a white nationalist with a baton during clashes at Emancipation Park, where white nationalists are protesting the removal of the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee monument.
    A counterprotester throws a newspaper box at a right-wing rally member at the entrance to Emancipation Park.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    A counterprotester throws a newspaper box at a right-wing rally member at the entrance to Emancipation Park.
    A counterprotester uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist at the entrance to Emancipation Park.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    A counterprotester uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist at the entrance to Emancipation Park.
    Counterprotesters try to burn a Confederate battle flag taken from white nationalist protesters.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    Counterprotesters try to burn a Confederate battle flag taken from white nationalist protesters.
    White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the &quot;alt-right&quot; clash with counterprotesters.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counterprotesters.
    A white nationalist is seen with a cut below his eye suffered during clashes with counterprotesters at Emancipation Park .
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    A white nationalist is seen with a cut below his eye suffered during clashes with counterprotesters at Emancipation Park .
    White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the alt-right movement exchange volleys of pepper spray with counterprotesters as they enter Emancipation Park.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the alt-right movement exchange volleys of pepper spray with counterprotesters as they enter Emancipation Park.
    A woman is treated for exposure to pepper spray during clashes between white nationalists and counterprotesters at Emancipation Park.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    A woman is treated for exposure to pepper spray during clashes between white nationalists and counterprotesters at Emancipation Park.
    White nationalists use shields as they guard the entrance to Emancipation Park.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    White nationalists use shields as they guard the entrance to Emancipation Park.
    Counterprotesters line the route taken by white nationalists and neo-Nazis during the &quot;Unite the Right&quot; rally. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police, the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Emancipation Park, formerly called Lee Park and home to a controversial statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    Counterprotesters line the route taken by white nationalists and neo-Nazis during the "Unite the Right" rally. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police, the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Emancipation Park, formerly called Lee Park and home to a controversial statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
    White nationalist Richard Spencer and his supporters clash with Virginia State Police in Emancipation Park.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    White nationalist Richard Spencer and his supporters clash with Virginia State Police in Emancipation Park.
    Riot police form a line of defense in front of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park, recently renamed from Lee Park.
    Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
    Riot police form a line of defense in front of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park, recently renamed from Lee Park.
    Heaphy's report recommended four major changes:
    Prepare better for civil disturbances: Public safety officials should follow incident command system procedures, share intelligence and reach out to peers in other cities for advice.
    Do a better job of managing protests: The city should consider creating a secure perimeter to separate conflicting groups when an event becomes volatile.
    Change the laws: Certain objects should be banned at large protests and events involving open flames should require permits. The far right groups marched with torches the night before the protests over the statue.
    Restore faith in government: The city council should solicit community input more effectively and the police should become more engaged in the community.
    In remarks following the Friday release of the report, Police Chief Al S. Thomas Jr. said he was "committed to implementing the recommendations" made in the report.
    Jason Kessler, the Unite the Right organizer, has already applied for a permit to protest on August 11 and 12, a year after the deadly protests.
    Several days after the rally, at a contentious press conference, President Donald Trump prompted a political firestorm when he said "both sides" were to blame for the violence in Charlottesville.

    CNN's Chuck Johnston and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.