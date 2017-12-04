Charlottesville protests: City officials to hear report critical of police response

Story highlights A woman was killed and numerous people were injured in the August 12 protests

A former US attorney will speak to the city council at 7 p.m. Monday

(CNN) An independent review that faults Charlottesville, Virginia, police for their response to protests that sparked deadly violence in the city will be presented Monday night to the city council.

White nationalists and other far right organizations gathered in Charlottesville on August 12 for a "Unite the Right" rally prompted by the city's decision to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Numerous fights broke out between members of those groups and counterprotesters -- and a female counterprotester was killed when a man drove a car through a crowd.

The city hired former US Attorney Timothy Heaphy's law firm to investigate its response to the protests. He released the results of his investigation in a 220-page report Friday and is scheduled to address the city council at 7 p.m. Monday.

The report said Charlottesville failed to prepare adequately for the August event by not providing specialized training for police on the ground. Local and state police did not develop and operational plan ahead of time, he said, meaning different agencies were confused about their roles.

There also was confusion about whether the protest would take place in a city park or be moved to another location, causing police officers to be spread too thinly, he said.

