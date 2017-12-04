Story highlights Detective Sean Suiter was shot a day before he was to testify before a grand jury

The reward for the arrest and conviction of the officer's killer is $215,000

(CNN) Baltimore police officials have asked the FBI to take over the investigation into the fatal shooting of a homicide detective the day before he was set to testify in a police corruption case involving fellow officers.

Sean Suiter, 43, was shot in the head with his own gun after struggling with his killer November 15 in west Baltimore. Suiter died the next day at a hospital. The 18-year department veteran had been investigating a killing when noticed a man acting suspiciously before the shooting.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said the FBI and federal prosecutors have said Suiter was not a target of the investigation into several Baltimore officers who were federally indicted in March . There is no apparent connection between Suiter's killing and the corruption case, the commissioner said

In the December 1 letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Davis said "the circumstances surrounding Detective Suiter's killing are significantly complicated" by the grand jury testimony he was set to give the day after he was killed.

"I am growing increasingly uncomfortable that my homicide detectives do not know all of facts known to the FBI or (United States Attorney's Office) that could, if revealed to us assist in furthering this murder investigation," Davis wrote.

