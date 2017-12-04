Story highlights Lakers policy bans media from interviews in area where family and other visitors gather

LaVar Ball is a regular in the media spotlight

(CNN) There's now at least one less place to interview LaVar Ball.

The Los Angeles Lakers are enforcing a policy that bars media from conducting interviews in a section of the Staples Center where guests of players, including parents, gather after games.

According to ESPN , the rule had been in place previously but hadn't been enforced. It's known informally as the "LaVar Ball rule," after the boisterous father of Lakers' rookie Lonzo Ball.

CNN reached out to the Lakers regarding the policy but did not immediately receive a response.

Visitors of the players are located behind the basket near the visiting team's locker room, according to the ESPN report. Previously, reporters conducted interviews with family, friends and agents in that area. Now, according to the report, that is no longer allowed.

